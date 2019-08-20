As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Has Increased by $7.24 Million Its Holding; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by $621,600 as Shares Declined

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.84M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 66,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 69,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $195.71. About 559,555 shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Mgmt reported 1.76% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dean Inv Assoc Limited Company invested 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Greystone Managed Invests invested in 68,088 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brandes Invest LP stated it has 1.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.15% or 2.99 million shares. Farmers Tru Com holds 0.56% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 16,222 shares. Principal Finance Grp reported 2.34 million shares. Cls Invs Lc holds 1,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 28,867 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,076 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Suntrust Banks holds 0.27% or 416,521 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,801 shares. Country Tru Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,045 are owned by Teton Advsrs. Barometer Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Inc accumulated 15 shares. Optimum holds 0% or 55 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 10,800 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 10,106 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Corporation accumulated 0% or 515 shares. Sterling Capital holds 0.14% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 65,710 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 1,925 shares. Icon Advisers Company stated it has 71,437 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 230,906 shares. Vanguard Group has 0.05% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 5.67M shares. 18,592 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares to 588,242 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 124,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 9.84 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

