As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Share Price Rose, First United Bank Trust Lifted Stake by $812,276; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Exxon (XOM) Holding by $928,320 as Share Price Declined

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 382,208 are held by Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated. Lifeplan Fincl Gp stated it has 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company invested in 666 shares. Qci Asset Ny stated it has 1.65% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 519,628 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cwm owns 1,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory holds 10,513 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 183,748 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc has 0.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 46,560 shares. Bailard Inc owns 44,305 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 283,750 shares. Haverford Financial Inc invested 2.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives reported 14,642 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management accumulated 55,348 shares. Legacy Private Trust Co owns 17,051 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 39,005 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi invested in 2.59% or 139,864 shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Inc Il has invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meritage Mngmt holds 15,281 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Weik Mngmt owns 19,036 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 5,185 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc reported 6,243 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Retail Bank In has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

