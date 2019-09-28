As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Share Price Rose, First United Bank Trust Has Boosted Holding by $582,661; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Stake by $428,400

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 37,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36M, down from 38,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 43.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 9,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 4,153 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Capital Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Reliant Ltd Liability Com has 3.03% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 29,205 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 1,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamel Associate accumulated 37,415 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.51% or 33,791 shares in its portfolio. 538,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 124,366 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,111 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.07% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 608,828 shares. S&T State Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,446 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Ny holds 0.06% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 4,585 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 2,049 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree India Earnings Fund (EPI) by 13,420 shares to 22,495 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Com accumulated 26,548 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 34 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory Ser. Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability owns 8,370 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Mcf Lc owns 17 shares. 1,342 were accumulated by Richard C Young & Com Ltd. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 67,454 shares. Burney accumulated 10,724 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 0.2% or 3,669 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 3.44 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 283,699 shares. Moreover, Wallace Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 821 shares. 12,643 are owned by Connable Office Incorporated. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 135 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 17,408 shares.