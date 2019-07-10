As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Market Value Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Position; Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Value Declined While Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Holding

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 323,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.87 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.44 million, down from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 11.75 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.71M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 19,081 shares to 319,758 shares, valued at $36.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 39,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 711,982 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 2.19M shares. New York-based M&T State Bank has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 0.05% or 13,208 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 0.07% or 675,578 shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 29,371 shares. Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 140,988 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 130,273 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 113,135 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 25,912 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,019 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.11% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 402,298 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bridges Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 81,964 shares. 34,288 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.06M shares. Montgomery Invest Management owns 20,732 shares. Davis holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 24,489 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.06% or 60,068 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 5,743 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,764 shares. Essex Services has 0.35% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,355 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 37,926 shares stake. Third Avenue Ltd holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 264,544 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

