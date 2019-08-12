As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Market Value Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position; Fort LP Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Upped by $490,231 as Stock Declined

Fort Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 34,070 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 25,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.07 million shares traded or 17.14% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt invested in 862 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Foster & Motley owns 194,513 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd has 41,225 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 13,691 shares. 97,015 were accumulated by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation. 163,342 were accumulated by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Private Wealth has 1.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.60 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.12% or 233,603 shares in its portfolio. Condor Mgmt holds 0.07% or 7,608 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 12.16 million shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Windward Mgmt Co Ca reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,185 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.12% or 11,341 shares in its portfolio.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 49,011 shares to 34,110 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 16,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,481 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate invested in 9,998 shares. American Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 4.35M shares. 2,656 were accumulated by Wharton Business Lc. 10,552 were accumulated by Lmr Partners Llp. Woodstock accumulated 23,387 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 71,069 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 95,991 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Comm Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.2% or 307,232 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 34,288 shares. First Natl Tru Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cadence State Bank Na invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has 40,203 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC to relocate Alabama regional headquarters – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services Earnings: PNC Stock Pops on Q1 Results – Investorplace.com” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.