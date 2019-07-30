As Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Decreased Holding by $739,198; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Raised Its Position by $14.76 Million as Valuation Rose

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $197.5. About 713,542 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $900,000, down from 13,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.03. About 679,869 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Shares for $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

