As Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) Valuation Rose, Provident Trust Co Increased Holding; Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Holding Has Raised by Brown Capital Management Llc

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 531,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.65M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 165,317 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Pnc Financial Svs Grp (PNC) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 193,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.77 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Svs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 968,789 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 836,717 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $71.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.