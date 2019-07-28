As Pnc Financial Services (PNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Has Trimmed by $605,486 Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Lowered Its Stake by $383,781 as Market Value Rose

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,953 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 37,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Treasury Letter Slams Broadcom for Cost-Cutting Approach — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM GETS PRESIDENTIAL ORDER PROHIBITING PROPOSED TAKEOVER; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (PNC) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,469 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 149,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,158 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough Inc. 5,782 were accumulated by Iron Limited Com. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 137,630 shares. 25,950 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Co. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 0.33% or 2.70M shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 772 shares. 7,263 were reported by Qs Limited Liability. 10 has 85,515 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.12% or 6.40 million shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 25 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,901 shares. The United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 7,499 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6,142 shares to 21,403 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 29,724 shares to 158,857 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).