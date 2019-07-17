As Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Decreased Its Holding; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Lifted Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 15.77 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (PNC) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 18,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 2.93M shares traded or 79.01% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. – TEVA – GlobeNewswire" on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga" on July 15, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. HANNON MICHAEL J had sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector – StreetInsider.com" on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.