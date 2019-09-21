As Pnc Financial Services Group (Put) (PNC) Share Price Rose, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Holding by $1.68 Million; Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $8.64 Million as Stock Declined

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.41 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,961 shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (Put) (PNC) by 47.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 12,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 13,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, down from 25,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 4.21 million shares traded or 106.02% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 1,384 shares. 239,787 are held by Private Mgmt Grp. 32,300 were reported by Sit Assoc Incorporated. Boston Partners holds 0.04% or 295,463 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Com Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 45,320 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,567 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 362,337 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Com owns 38,367 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0.04% stake. P2 Prtnrs invested in 11.89% or 1.54 million shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Mercantile stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (Put) (NYSE:APD) by 3,900 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amex Energy Select Spdr Idx (XLE) by 725,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,798 shares. Natixis holds 0.1% or 91,273 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Com Lc owns 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,132 shares. Eastern National Bank holds 86,135 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 122,590 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 96,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 18,680 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability reported 5,486 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 17,314 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 2.51% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 84,257 shares. Moreover, First Personal Finance Services has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,312 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 23,339 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel Incorporated stated it has 73,173 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).