As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Brighton Jones Cut Position; As Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Share Price Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut Its Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 60,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 27,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, down from 88,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $953.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 195,848 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 8,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 1.91M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Analysts await Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CBPX’s profit will be $12.49 million for 19.09 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Continental Building Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 9,930 shares to 35,190 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

