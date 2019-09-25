As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Has Lowered Its Stake; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Boosted Stake in Citigroup New (C) as Market Valuation Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 8,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 2.84M shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Security Tru has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,677 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 108,076 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 9,415 shares. Covington Cap reported 57 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 36,151 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 123 are held by Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 25,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 10,110 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors LP has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1,941 shares. Consulate stated it has 9,886 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Incorporated holds 1 shares. Huntington Bank holds 164,602 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pension Ser reported 520,078 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 147,732 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $90.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

