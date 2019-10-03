As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Brighton Jones Has Trimmed Position; Ferro (FOE) Position Has Lifted by Cubic Asset Management Llc

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 274.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 52,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 71,393 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 303,180 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO RETIRING FROM BOARD AS CO PREPARES TO CLOSE ON SALE OF LOS ANGELES TIMES TO LOCAL OWNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS LENDERS’ PANEL REJECTED DEBT RESOLUTION PLANS; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 49 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.74 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 8,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 764,865 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.81% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.62% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,543 shares. 15,921 are held by Ferguson Wellman Incorporated. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,138 shares. Capital Interest Sarl accumulated 6,300 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Morgan Stanley owns 1.26M shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 8,562 shares. Salem holds 0.32% or 4,195 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability has 2,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc holds 9,031 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 1.88 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Fdx has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 26 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.02 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,720 shares to 84,928 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 15,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,067 shares to 57,828 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,645 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. $39,750 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) was bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A on Thursday, May 9.