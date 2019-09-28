As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Twin Capital Management Cut by $3.71 Million Its Stake; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position Upped by Stieven Capital Advisors Lp

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 27,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The hedge fund held 53,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 80,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 1.31M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 376,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.82M, up from 331,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 542,503 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (NYSE:V) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,094 were reported by Kistler. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 128,960 were accumulated by Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 2.98M shares. First Personal Financial Services has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 270,843 were accumulated by Conning Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,895 shares. Bailard invested in 41,061 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finance Advantage Inc accumulated 493 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 3,286 were reported by Next Financial Gp. 10,244 are held by Rnc Capital Limited Liability Com. Hallmark Capital Management invested 1.95% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 2.76 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 0.06% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 14,855 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 74,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 8,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) or 11,162 shares. First Mercantile reported 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Nwq Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.60 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 11,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% or 9,174 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 18,311 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 27,500 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.04% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 182,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113,600 shares to 755,510 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,988 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

