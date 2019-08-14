As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Share Price Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $558,150; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.78 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 125,659 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, down from 130,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $125.11. About 2.40M shares traded or 35.56% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 2.62M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – DEPUTY CFO MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE WILL SUCCEED NICK READ AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 1.08 million shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc accumulated 1,118 shares. Fiera Corp reported 2,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance Svcs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eagle Asset Management Inc has 686,111 shares. Moreover, Cap Limited Ca has 0.43% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,169 shares. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 113,527 shares. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A accumulated 0.03% or 2,010 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd invested in 75,700 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.99% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 47,229 shares. National Bank & Trust owns 16,706 shares. Parsec Mngmt Incorporated invested in 98,707 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Staley Advisers Inc reported 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 11.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC named Employer of the Year by disability advocate – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying PNC Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 8,910 shares to 50,886 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 9,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).