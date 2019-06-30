As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, American Research & Management Increased Its Position by $321,360

American Research & Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 273.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,487 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 16.44 million shares traded or 204.76% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 8,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 160,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17M shares traded or 89.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Stratton John G bought $249,875.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small (VB) by 14,098 shares to 293,099 shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was made by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. $3.03M worth of stock was sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.17 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

