As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Motco Has Lowered by $4.84 Million Its Position; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $860,587

Motco decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 39,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 39,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 1.86M shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.46 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.69 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,722 shares to 101,930 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 6,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

