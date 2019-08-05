As Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Position; Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $463,101 as Stock Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.59. About 356,808 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 08/05/2018 – Nasdaq Boardvantage® and passivelQ™ Win American Business Awards’ Gold Stevie® for “Best New Product of the Year”; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 09/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 17.53 Points (0.24%); 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES STXB.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 – Maple Leaf Provides Update on its Telkwa, British Columbia Facility; 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians; 18/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT AGMH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 07/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 30.91 Points (0.42%)

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 70,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 74,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 1.03M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03 million worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap holds 0.02% or 1,991 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 15,366 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cim Invest Mangement owns 6,873 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.41% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 43,115 shares. Ww Investors accumulated 25.12 million shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,566 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 552 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 58,232 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 59,660 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 3.47 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 400,029 shares. S&Co invested in 2,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boys Arnold Com invested in 0.06% or 3,290 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 90 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,596 shares to 67,147 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC cuts ATM deal with convenience store not named Wawa – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citi Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq June 2019 Volumes, 2Q19 Estimated Revenue Capture and Listings Statistics – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq slides 2.2% as Q2 revenue misses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.89M for 19.75 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.