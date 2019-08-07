As Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $641,110; Markston International Raised Philip Morris International I (PM) Stake by $326,920; Market Value Declined

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 83,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 5.60M shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, up from 119,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.99M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 13,403 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 33,907 shares. Amica Mutual reported 26,280 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 220 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,568 shares. Advisers Limited Co accumulated 40,412 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 68,872 are held by Decatur Cap Management Inc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 198,746 shares in its portfolio. 2,354 were reported by Clark Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.16% or 74,173 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested in 0% or 350 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors has 1,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.54% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,883 shares to 69,700 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,883 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Com holds 0.02% or 16,445 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 1.30M shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Cap Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co stated it has 282,939 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coastline Tru Communications reported 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackenzie Corp invested in 3.29M shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,312 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Lc accumulated 6,211 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 43,905 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity has 500,785 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shelter Mutual Ins Communication holds 70,520 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 45,699 shares.