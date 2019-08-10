As Pnc Bank (PNC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Parsec Financial Management Lifted Its Holding; Jlb & Associates Lowered Its Global Payments (GPN) Holding by $353,192 as Market Valuation Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Bank Corp (PNC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 98,707 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments (GPN) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 2,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 98,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Global Payments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.34M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Thursday, February 14. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M also sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 23,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Blair William Il holds 0.03% or 30,121 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 513,182 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Echo Street Mgmt Lc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Shine Investment Advisory Services invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 4,750 shares. Contravisory Inv Management invested in 3,420 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The New York-based Alkeon Lc has invested 0.7% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Axiom Ltd Company De reported 421,840 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.11% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 211,660 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 19,393 shares. 3,945 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsr Lc.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fairly Priced PNC Financial Has Some Levers To Pull Going Into A Fed Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 14,834 shares to 43,749 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,221 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Barnett Company Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 200 shares. Shell Asset owns 58,131 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Payden And Rygel holds 1,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru invested in 84 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has 88,118 shares. Moreover, Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 111,076 shares. D E Shaw And owns 7,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.47M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp invested 0.73% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 5,347 were reported by Anchor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.