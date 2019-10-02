As Plug Power (PLUG) Valuation Declined, Alps Advisors Raised Stake by $415,402; Headinvest Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Shares Declined

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 1.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG) by 110.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 207,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.95% . The institutional investor held 396,087 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 188,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Plug Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.365. About 3.03M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EXPECTS SOME CASH RECOVERY FROM U.S. TAX CREDITS; 28/03/2018 – Plug Power Continues to Expand the Hydrogen Economy with Hybrid Fueling Station Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG); 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – PLUG POWER: GENDRIVE FUEL CELL SYSTEM BOOSTS RUN-TIME BY 56%; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Plug Power Presenting at Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Valley Advisers accumulated 643 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 67,680 shares. 5.50M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Cypress Capital Ltd Company holds 2.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 64,482 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors reported 10,540 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc accumulated 728,728 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 502,597 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.09% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. 6,385 were accumulated by White Pine Limited Liability Corporation. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.28% or 6,645 shares. Bath Savings Trust owns 52,536 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,961 shares.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,157 shares to 610,259 shares, valued at $67.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 848,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,700 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLUG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 79.86 million shares or 5.04% more from 76.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 115,454 shares stake. Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 66,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth reported 26,188 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,007 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Kbc Grp Nv holds 198,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 35 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 4.10 million shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Invesco holds 2.32M shares. Hartline Inv has invested 0.01% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) or 298,170 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Focused Wealth accumulated 1,360 shares.