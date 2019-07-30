As Plexus (PLXS) Share Value Declined, Dean Capital Management Cut Position by $2.02 Million; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 723,540 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 33,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 41,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 110,098 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.35M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.