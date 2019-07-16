As Plexus (PLXS) Market Valuation Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.73 Million; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $600,115 as Share Price Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 2.54M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 28,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,505 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 158,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 156,776 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has declined 3.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly; 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Adj EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 15,637 shares to 65,253 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,234 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stifel Fincl reported 320,971 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,577 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Com has 17,738 shares. The New York-based Pdts Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.18% or 18,688 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc holds 8,195 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank Trust holds 0.04% or 7,869 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.12% or 11,415 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers owns 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 65,600 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Llc invested in 2,951 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 13,604 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $24.38 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PLXS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,100 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi has 0.05% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 6,525 shares. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,420 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,811 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc has 44,323 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.51 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 41,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,472 shares. Invesco reported 351,693 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 4,830 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 15,049 are owned by American Century Inc. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% or 631,592 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 47,689 shares.

Since January 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $465,105 activity. Another trade for 3,454 shares valued at $194,953 was made by Darroch Ronnie on Friday, February 1.

