As Plantronics New (PLT) Share Price Rose, Trellus Management Company Has Boosted by $1.16 Million Its Position; As Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Value Declined, Mitchell Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 39,108 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 198,755 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO had bought 1,500 shares worth $73,545 on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1.98M were accumulated by Disciplined Growth Incorporated Mn. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 26,708 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny owns 45,288 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 1,710 shares. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corporation has 0.06% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 12,498 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bragg Financial Advisors invested in 50,724 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.16M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 589 shares stake.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 122,490 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,176 shares. Price Michael F invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 153,697 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Com holds 7,536 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 19,924 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,800 shares. 7,000 are held by Bridgeway Capital Management. Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 229 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 11,572 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,085 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res holds 5,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 29,026 shares to 74,161 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,220 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A.