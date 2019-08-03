As Plantronics New (PLT) Share Price Declined, Trellus Management Company Raised Stake; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 492,229 shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 29,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 71,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares to 65,433 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.