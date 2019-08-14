As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Lifted Stake; Wealth Architects Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.92. About 20.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 96,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 586,789 shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, ROBERT HAGERTY TO ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN, MARV TSEU TOASSUME ROLE OF VICE-CHAIRMAN OF PLANTRONICS BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Santa Cruz’s Plantronics to buy San Jose’s Polycom in $2 billion deal to create; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,432 are owned by Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia). 5.41 million were accumulated by First Eagle Investment Limited Co. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,871 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company reported 2.56% stake. Factory Mutual Company reported 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Mngmt Va owns 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,700 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co holds 55,395 shares. Security Trust Communication reported 86,140 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W And Com Inc Ny owns 178,459 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 358,410 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Claar Advisors Ltd Liability has 10.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,215 shares. Stearns Service reported 53,085 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,500 shares to 168,843 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $73,545 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,321 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Epoch Investment Partners Inc has 198,008 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 26,708 shares. 210 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 34,371 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 10,410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,951 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 12,616 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 63,447 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 28,655 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 23,132 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc stated it has 286,255 shares.