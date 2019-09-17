As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Market Valuation Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Raised Stake by $3.53 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Private Advisor Group Raised Its Holding

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 100.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 68,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 136,680 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.95 million, up from 68,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 1.13 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 95,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.04M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 93,478 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,230 shares to 242,370 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 188,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,673 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 25,800 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 471,762 shares. Community Bancshares Na accumulated 5,811 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Comm holds 53,730 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 8,662 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 119,249 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company holds 2,441 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 7,970 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd has 228,539 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 11,997 were reported by Savant Capital Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 464,478 shares. International Investors holds 0.04% or 1.15M shares. Cortland Advisers Llc invested 0.58% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 7,707 are owned by Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Com.

