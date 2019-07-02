As Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit LTD Partn (PAA) Stock Price Rose, Green Square Capital Decreased Its Stake by $2.71 Million; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holding in Equifaxinc (EFX) Has Lifted by $413,000 as Stock Price Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn (PAA) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,550 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 192,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 1.52M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Equifaxinc (EFX) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,369 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 26,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Equifaxinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 812,826 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT REPORTED YING’S SHARE SALE TO AUTHORITIES; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.22% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2.56M shares. 42 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 83,685 shares. First Financial Bank reported 6,527 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 177 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 16,496 shares. Ycg Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 32,931 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,122 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 10,403 shares. 127,569 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Cap L P. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake. D E Shaw & reported 27,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has 11,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Canadian consumers piled on their winter credit – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equifax Announces New Chief Communications Officer – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mayor Bottoms adds Equifax crisis management analyst to City executive team – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 267,861 shares, valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK) by 11,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,881 shares, and cut its stake in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3,220 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 331,000 shares. 4.94M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Aspiriant Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Trust Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.64% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,688 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 221,091 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 68,730 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 42,208 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru invested in 0.04% or 9,130 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Farmers Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 370,548 are owned by Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corp. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 165,808 shares. Sfmg Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 32,599 shares.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks That Could Increase Their Dividends in 2019 – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Permian Basinâ€™s Pipeline Woes Are About to Ease – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2018, Twst.com published: “Natural Gas Pipeline Portfolio Manager Ted Gardner Picks the Best of the Best for His Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Another Plains All American Houston executive retires – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 24, 2018.