As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Rose, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Stake by $397,704; Ecofin LTD Boosted Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 2.50 million shares traded or 80.63% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 16,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 55,852 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 72,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 2.44 million shares traded or 14.80% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.03% or 7,121 shares. 171 were reported by Earnest Limited Liability. Madison Inv Hldg invested in 192,120 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.29% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 1,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 703,862 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 1,321 shares. Plancorp Ltd Llc has 1,755 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11,981 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake. Btr Mngmt Inc holds 2,149 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 32,353 shares. 173,338 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer Asset reported 56,731 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,005 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Expert Take On PG&E Equity Offering, Bankruptcy Outlook – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra’s Cameron LNG export plant OK for commercial service – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares to 195,541 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 104,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,418 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Plains All American Pipeline Crushed It Again in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) CEO Willie Chiang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.