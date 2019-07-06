As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shares Rose, Franklin Resources Raised Stake; Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Renaissance Group Trimmed Its Stake

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 73,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.55 million, up from 10.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 731,649 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc analyzed 3,021 shares as the company's stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,166 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, down from 129,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.31. About 102,503 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 125,188 shares to 910,485 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68 million for 22.96 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year's $1.51 per share. ICLR's profit will be $90.68 million for 22.96 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Plains All American to move ahead with Red Oak pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American Is Improving Differentials In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt reported 22,575 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). American Tx invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Freestone Ltd Liability Company invested in 192,373 shares. 3,220 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 1,420 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 12,498 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 34,863 shares. Regent Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 13,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% or 8,712 shares. Westwood Group has invested 0.18% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 11,200 shares. 52,582 were reported by Verity Verity Llc. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 119,382 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 1.22M shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 307,589 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $1.64 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.