As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Value Rose, Holder Permanens Capital LP Has Upped Its Position; Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Share Value Declined While Mairs & Power Raised Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 148,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 332,899 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, up from 184,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 554,773 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 664,062 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,574 shares stake. Triangle Wealth reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Scout Invests Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 48,803 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 113,410 shares. Missouri-based Finance has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 399 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 15,800 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 52,537 shares. Private Ocean Limited Com stated it has 420 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 542,815 shares. 57,689 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs invested in 0% or 159 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 17,705 shares. Advsr Limited Liability owns 32,936 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 769,275 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 27,489 shares to 415,075 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union (NYSE:WU) by 39,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,005 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). E&G Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 19,600 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd reported 37.89 million shares stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Division owns 17,315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Franklin invested in 11.00 million shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.03% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen & Steers invested in 0% or 71,774 shares. Moreover, Aull Monroe Inv Management has 0.15% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 111,856 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 13,090 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

