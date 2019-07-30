As Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $54.74 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Position

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 2.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.17M, down from 9.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 4.62M shares traded or 143.41% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,509 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 31,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 3.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Google’s parent company Alphabet is reportedly likely to participate in the investment with Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Leaves Grocery Market That Is Tougher Than the U.S., for Now — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,522 shares to 142,060 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 34,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,807 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.16 million shares. Ipg Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hemenway Tru Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,975 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). M Securities accumulated 22,311 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Halsey Associates Ct owns 29,130 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 7,093 shares. Colonial Advsrs has 29,899 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.17 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 10,707 shares. Howe Rusling owns 834 shares. 8,315 were accumulated by Verity Asset. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus has 0.7% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 753,222 shares. Regal Invest Limited Co accumulated 21,203 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62M shares to 6.45M shares, valued at $237.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 101,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 11,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability owns 600 shares. Westwood Gru invested in 726,080 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 1.01 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 253,620 shares. Creative Planning owns 68,730 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,615 shares. 9.86M are owned by Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 13,390 shares. Rr Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.11M shares or 5.74% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 244,408 shares. 400 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company. Oakworth Capital invested in 1,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Utd Cap Financial Advisers reported 0.05% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).