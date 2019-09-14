As Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) Stock Price Rose, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.26 Million; As Orion Energy Sys Com (OESX) Stock Value Rose, Penbrook Management Has Cut Its Stake

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com (OESX) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 313,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 361,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 675,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Energy Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 127,004 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 52,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 3,538 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 55,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pip for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93 million shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Penbrook Management Llc, which manages about $132.99M and $93.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (NYSE:TRGP) by 10,150 shares to 20,375 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 175.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. OESX’s profit will be $1.81 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Orion Energy Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $52,753 activity. Otten Anthony L. also bought $9,734 worth of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) on Tuesday, June 11.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 13,900 shares to 159,947 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Soln (NYSE:BR) by 9,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

