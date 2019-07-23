As Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Its Position; First National Bank Of Omaha Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 16,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,387 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 200,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 1.78 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.3. About 3.72 million shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.41 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Forget the banks: Digital Wallet and Virtual ATM Technologies tap an Enormous Underbanked and Underserved Market – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equifax (EFX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24,557 shares to 42,424 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.44 million shares or 4.01% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Partners reported 2.85% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank & accumulated 464 shares. 52,501 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.53% or 446,700 shares. First Personal Fin Service invested in 0.01% or 413 shares. Interest Ca invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 16,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,376 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 211,886 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 30,900 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 2,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 66,831 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 374,705 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 24,893 shares to 72,643 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 3.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.81 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr And Communications Trust reported 311,911 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Interactive Financial reported 2,526 shares. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested in 2,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc invested in 192,373 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) holds 683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0% or 861 shares. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 1,437 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Somerset Gp Ltd holds 20,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 28,986 shares. Leuthold Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 20,729 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen Capital Management stated it has 96,937 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Rr has invested 5.74% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Delivers a Profit Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Plains All American Announces Investor Day Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Will Continue To Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 26, 2018.