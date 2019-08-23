As Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Market Value Rose, Spirit Of America Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.04 Million; Cwm Has Raised Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Shares Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 663.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 9,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 11,435 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.13M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

