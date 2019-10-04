As Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) Stock Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Position by $37.74 Million; Tortoise Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 152,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 106,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 9.86M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25M, up from 8.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 1.11M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Keybank Association Oh invested in 33,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 114,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prescott Group Inc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.19% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 4.19M shares or 3.94% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stephens Ar reported 126,361 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 121 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,600 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 81,166 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $114.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 25,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Da Davidson And reported 144,864 shares. Cleararc Incorporated accumulated 12,185 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 76,826 shares stake. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Westwood Holdings Grp Inc reported 16,353 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 304,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.05% or 38,090 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 10,560 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 1.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,188 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 64,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Town & Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 14,510 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings L.P. by 243,608 shares to 9.61M shares, valued at $240.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 33,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,990 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA).

