As Pixelworks (PXLW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Position; Stone Run Capital Has Cut Position in Wabtec (WAB) as Market Valuation Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 42,493 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 48,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 99,145 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PXLW shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 15.88% less from 11.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 120,674 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Geode Capital Lc has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 241,300 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 79,789 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Jane Street Ltd Llc invested in 37,907 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). 852,124 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp. Citigroup Inc reported 1,000 shares. 184 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Orca Investment Ltd Com reported 0.9% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 4,619 shares or 0% of the stock.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 84,390 shares to 386,950 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider DEBONIS TODD bought $29,665.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. On Thursday, May 23 the insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80 million for 18.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.