As Pixelworks (PXLW) Stock Price Declined, White Pine Capital Has Lowered Holding by $334,300; Strategic Financial Services Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $2.85 Million

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pixelworks Inc (PXLW) by 87.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 167,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 24,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71,000, down from 191,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 41,921 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 14/03/2018 Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study ldentifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Pixelworks Expands OTA Video Streaming Leadership to Mesh Networking Platforms; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 89,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 181,356 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, up from 92,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Pixelworks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. DEBONIS TODD bought $29,665 worth of stock.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares to 275,125 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 93,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pixelworks Provides Superior Video Display Performance in New Black Shark Helo Smartphone – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nokia 7.1 Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Display Processing Technology to Deliver an Unmatched HDR Video Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Week 37 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pixelworks TrueCut® Motion Grading Wins 2019 Hollywood Professional Association Engineering Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNA or PXLW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 64,070 shares to 27,589 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,329 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

