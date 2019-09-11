As Pitney Bowes (Put) (PBI) Shares Declined, Holder Barclays Plc Has Cut Its Stake; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Increased by First Manhattan Company

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (Put) (PBI) by 82.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 72,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107,000, down from 87,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.585. About 1.94 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 28/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 50,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.12 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 5.44M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89M for 5.46 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 19,635 shares to 42,235 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 219,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 30,000 shares. 22,307 are owned by Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Interest Group Inc holds 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 492,183 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0.02% or 5,600 shares. Ent Finance Services has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1,153 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Llc has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 226,725 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Alpine Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 30,301 shares. Blackrock stated it has 21.30 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 368,410 shares. 47,900 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 16,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,007 are owned by Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd. Santa Barbara Asset Limited owns 1.89M shares. 415,355 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Serv has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,188 shares. 1.81 million are held by First Manhattan Communications. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 8,550 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,900 shares. Brandywine Tru stated it has 2.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Duff Phelps Inv invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Laffer Invests has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cincinnati Corporation reported 2.95% stake.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Gr (RBGPF) by 988,570 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $168.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 226,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,384 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

