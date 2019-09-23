As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $1.43 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose, Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $388,000

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 424.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 356,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The hedge fund held 440,824 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 84,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 02/05/2018 – Fitch: Pitney Bowes’ Ratings Unaffected by Production Mail Disposition; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business for $361M; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Net $53.5M

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 452,404 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc LP accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept owns 31,258 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 0.29% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,465 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 43,201 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 42 shares stake. Montrusco Bolton accumulated 140,612 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 44,500 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Cibc World accumulated 44,258 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ims stated it has 1.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,348 are held by First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Comm Comml Bank reported 473,313 shares stake. Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27 million for 32.36 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 40,688 shares to 959,530 shares, valued at $79.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 42,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.02 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,594 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 435,992 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 94,378 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 53,570 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 493,342 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 1.00M shares. Voya Inv Ltd owns 209,246 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 167,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 4,788 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 17,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 6,547 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.