As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Valuation Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Cut Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Position by $716,400; Share Price Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 5.38 million shares traded or 77.24% up from the average. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 22/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes, RCG Global Services and TAG Announce Healthcare Hackathon Winners; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 59,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 84,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.54% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 6.71 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Stifel Has 5 Mid-Cap Energy Stocks to Buy With 100% and More Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carrizo Oil considering tie-up with SM Energy – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma reported 760,208 shares. Old West Investment Mngmt Limited Liability owns 238,324 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Adirondack & Mgmt Inc has invested 0.88% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Savings Bank Of Omaha accumulated 68,245 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 75,769 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,984 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 7,274 shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 2,276 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0% stake.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 94,225 shares to 116,025 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Com holds 28,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 368,410 shares. Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Axa invested in 0% or 27,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Johnson Group Incorporated owns 3,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.40M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Inc holds 18.21M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.06% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Riverhead Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 252,696 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) or 10,296 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest has 515,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge Research accumulated 30,516 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) Down 24.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes: Has The Falling Knife Hit The Floor? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Pitney Bowes Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When Is A Value Trap A Value? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Just Popped 17% – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 17,800 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 73,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,200 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..