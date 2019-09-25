As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Valuation Declined, Holder Lapides Asset Management Upped Holding; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Has Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.85M market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 2.06 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 22/05/2018 – Prometic presents new clinical data on PBI-4050 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 964,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.55 million, up from 935,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 3.61M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

