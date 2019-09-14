As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Price Declined, Lapides Asset Management Lifted Holding; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position by $19.69 Million

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 264,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.34M market cap company. It closed at $4.49 lastly. It is up 53.50% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Pitney Bowes’ Plan To Repay Roughly $700 Million Or More Of Debt Is Credit Positive; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES: EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN GREATER HOLDER VALUE; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31M shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON AIRPORT SLOTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONTINUING ADDITIONAL VOLUNTARY ENGINE REVIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,073 shares to 16,558 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Dropped 5% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Update: Delta resumes operations in parts of Florida, suspends flights elsewhere – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,975 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 14,416 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% or 41,313 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na stated it has 24,754 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,607 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 4,611 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 555,020 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 34,841 shares. 28,850 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc. West Chester holds 4,346 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hartline Inv Corp accumulated 19,134 shares. 14,999 were accumulated by Bbt Management Ltd Co. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 97,453 shares. 8,695 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. 3.12 million were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 30,300 shares to 178,600 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,400 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pitney Bowes Enters Capitulation Territory – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.