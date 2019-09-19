As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.38 Million; Fmr Increased Gartner (IT) Position

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 307,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.96M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 167,267 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 20/03/2018 – CA Technologies (Veracode) Recognized as a Leader in Fifth Consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 27/04/2018 – LevaData Named a `Cool Vendor’ for 2018 by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 15/05/2018 – Scalyr Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis, AlOps Focus, by Gartner; 23/04/2018 – Built.io Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – AgileCraft Named a Visionary in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools; 29/05/2018 – Alation Recognized in 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 344,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 26,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 370,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.83M market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.55M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Rev $983.2M; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 30C, EST. 29C

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.19M shares to 14,976 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 2.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.