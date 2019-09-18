As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.38 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 344,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 26,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 370,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 1.60 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $1.40-$1.5; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 07/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Simplifies Shipping for Enterprises; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum; 02/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES 1Q REV. $983.2M, EST. $923.7M; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.30; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 28,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 47,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,025 shares to 33,264 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,145 were accumulated by Halsey Assocs Ct. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 2,363 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.59% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 34,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs has 1.79M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5,478 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,558 shares. 70,557 were reported by Hartford Inv Mgmt Company. Moreover, First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has 1.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Town & Country Comml Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 1.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mai Cap Management holds 9,786 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,950 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Com reported 4,029 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Moreover, Goelzer Management has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 18,500 shares. Globeflex Lp accumulated 107,793 shares. Cna stated it has 240,782 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Sector Pension Investment Board has 750,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,594 shares. 1.40 million were reported by Management Corp Va. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.01% or 10,936 shares. 13,424 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Catalyst Ltd Llc holds 22,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 75,081 shares. Homrich And Berg has 12,495 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89M for 5.29 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps Eagle Access Secure Funding for High-Tech Equipment – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pitney Bowes +7% post Q2 results, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pitney Bowes Enters Capitulation Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.