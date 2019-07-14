As Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Stock Value Rose, Hartline Investment Lowered Its Stake; Financial Counselors Increases Position in Netflix (NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 100,010 shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 171 shares to 6,042 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 35.87% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PJC’s profit will be $17.79M for 15.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Systematic Fincl Lp has invested 0.59% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset accumulated 161,200 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 490 shares. Eaton Vance reported 3,474 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Highlander Management Ltd accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 1.49 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 65,852 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 22,100 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Victory Management reported 295,508 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 457,097 shares or 0% of the stock.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 88,375 shares to 8,271 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

