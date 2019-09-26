As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lifted Position by $659,277; Firsthand Capital Management Raised Viasat (VSAT) Holding by $800,000

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 38,484 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, up from 34,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 1.53 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 273,529 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $259.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viasat Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ViaSat, Inc. Common Stock (VSAT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KVH Announces Iridium Certus as Companion to KVH VSAT Systems for Optimal Vessel Communications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Llc holds 0.35% or 54,943 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 7,941 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 830,859 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 94,600 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt reported 11,255 shares stake. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,704 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 15,183 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability owns 13,500 shares. Cobblestone Limited Liability Corporation Ny holds 105,355 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 19,874 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. Balyasny Asset Limited owns 38,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 15,029 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Pipeline the Permian Basin Has Been Waiting For Is Finally Finished – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Downturn Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 26,425 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.75% or 194,800 shares. Axa reported 0.06% stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Llc reported 1,400 shares. Quantbot LP has 15,649 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Westfield Co Ltd Partnership holds 495,128 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 6,930 shares. Moreover, Company State Bank has 0.11% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Adams Natural Res Fund invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,495 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 3,120 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).