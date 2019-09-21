As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Harvey Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.33 Million; Wns Holdings LTD Spon Adr (WNS) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 26,440 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.68M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (WNS) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 40,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 295,794 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.51 million, down from 336,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 165,640 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

