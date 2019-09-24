As Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Holding by $380,817; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Position In Globalpay (GPN) Was Has Raised

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Globalpay (GPN) by 173.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 23,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 37,488 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00M, up from 13,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Globalpay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $160.65. About 2.64M shares traded or 42.81% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 7,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 1.26 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 223,727 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Com invested in 0.18% or 6,850 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Comm invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ima Wealth reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brinker owns 15,856 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 300 shares. Fruth Mngmt stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 1,188 shares in its portfolio. Service holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 0.08% or 13.36 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 27,350 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 825,468 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na owns 4,992 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco invested in 0.01% or 495 shares. Coho Prns Ltd accumulated 844,556 shares or 3.18% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 12,900 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Company Ma reported 5.89 million shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Corp owns 1,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Boston Prns reported 760,381 shares. Scotia has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 77,496 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,751 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 0.03% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 570,073 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).