As Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Armstrong Shaw Associates Raised Holding by $774,744; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by $377,500

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.1. About 1.14 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 223,323 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 1.22 million shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $84.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.